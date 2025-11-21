AOS98 is conducting a competitive bid process for Snow Removal, Sanding & Salting at the Boothbay Region High School, Elementary School, Superintendent’s Office, and the Edgecomb Eddy School.

Bids will be opened and read aloud at the AOS98 Central Office Conference Room, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Please provide the following information,

1. Plowing costs per blade width.

2. Loader cost by front bucket yard size.

3. Truck cost per hour, for snow removal, by body size (yards)

4. Cost per yard for Sand, including truck time

5. Cost per yard for Salt, including truck time.

Bid worksheet is available by contacting David Benner.

All questions should be referred to,

David Benner, Director of Facilities

Tel. Cell 207-380-7871

Email dbenner@aos98schools.org

Sealed Bids, in envelopes plainly marked “Snow Removal” and addressed to:

David Benner- Director of Facilities

AOS98 Central Office

51 Emery Lane

Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

