Bid Instructions:

i. We are seeking sealed bids for the plowing and sanding of the school yards at Great Salt Bay School and Nobleboro Schools for the next three-year period and must be one all-inclusive number for plowing and sanding for the entire year for each school. Each school must be bid separately.

ii. Bids must be submitted to the AOS Superintendent’s office by 2 p.m. on September 28, 2020 in a sealed envelope marked “Snow Plowing/Sanding Bid”

iii. A certificate of insurance showing proper coverage (liability, worker’s comp., etc.) must be filed with the district office prior to awarding of the contract.

iv. An equipment list and back-up plan for any failure of equipment must accompany your bid.

v. The names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least two references must accompany your bid.

vi. School yards shall be plowed prior to 7 a.m. under normal snow conditions, including holidays and weekends, with clean-up later in the day as conditions dictate.

vii. Sanding shall be done only when weather conditions warrant and/or as requested by the school principal or his/her designee.

viii. The school reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

ix, For bidders other than the current contractor: prior to bid submission, you must contact the head custodian to review specific school requirements (failure to do so will disqualify your bid).

Great Salt Bay School – Mark Hagar 563-3091

Nobleboro Central School – Shep Brown 315-1388

Submit Bid to: AOS 93 Plowing Bids

Attn: Lynsey Johnston, Business Manager

767 Main Street 1-A

Damariscotta, ME 04543

