Somerville Planning Board open Forum for Somerville Residents to discuss mining and mineral extraction activities within the Town.
The event will be held Saturday, April 29, at 10am, in the gym at Somerville Elementary School, 665 Patricktown Rd.
Please see the town’s website for more information www.somervillemaine.org
