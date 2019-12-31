SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD

meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole.
The public is welcomed to attend meetings.
Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole.
The public is welcomed to attend meetings.
Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting.