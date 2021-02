Regular meetings of the South Bristol Planning Board are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm at the South Bristol Town Office.

Special Meetings may be held at the discretion of the Chair.

Until further notice all meetings will be held over video conferencing (Zoom).

In order to participate you need to send your name and email address to sbristol@tidewater.net or to mcsrory@gmail.com

