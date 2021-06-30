Advanced Search
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD

SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcomed to attend meetings. Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting.
https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home
Beginning on June 1, 2021 we will begin meeting in person at the Town Office at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested.

