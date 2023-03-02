SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcomed to attend meetings. Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting.
https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home
Masks and social distancing are requested.
