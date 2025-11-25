SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcome to attend meetings. Applications for Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting.

https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home

SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD

