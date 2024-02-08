Advanced Search
South Bristol Public Hearing on Proposed Shoreland Zoning Ordinance Revisions

The South Bristol Planning Board will meet Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:00 pm at the Town Office at 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole, to hold a Public Hearing on proposed Shoreland Zoning Ordinance Revisions and to conduct regular monthly Planning Board business.
For more information see: https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home

