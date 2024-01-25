The annual meeting of the South Bristol Rutherford Library Board is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 5 pm at the Rutherford Library located at 2000 State Rte. 129 in South Bristol. For moreinformation call 644-1882 or email the library at sblibrary2000@gmail.com.
