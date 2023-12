South Bristol residents will consider whether to appropriate additional funds for the Bristol-South Bristol Transfer Station duringa special town meeting in the town office at 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 28th.

According to the town Select Board an additional $26,000 is needed for unexpected equipment costs that were not planned for in the 2023 transfer station budget.

South Bristol residents are encouraged to attend and vote.

