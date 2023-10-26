Southport Bridge Closure

Cianbro Corporation will be closing one lane on the Southport Swing Bridge on Route 27 between Boothbay Harbor and Southport Island starting on November 6, 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a one lane closure will remain until the project is completed on May 30, 2025. During the closure, the travel lane on the bridge will be 11 ft wide. For marine traffic, a navigation closure and safety zone will begin on October 30, 2023 and remain in effect until May 17, 2024. During the navigation closure, the swing bridge will not be operating. Vessels that can pass through the bridge without the bridge opening will be allowed through if construction activities allow.

