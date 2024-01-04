RSU12 schools will destroy Special Education records for former students born prior to December 31, 1997. If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed, please contact the Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 Special Services Office at 665 Patricktown Road, Somerville, Maine 04348,Telephone # 207-549-1010, prior to Jan. 15 2024 to make arrangements for obtaining the records.

If you have attended a local high school as a tuition student from RSU 12 with a birthdate prior to December 31, 1997 and wish to have these records, please contact the high school from which you graduated or last attended.

