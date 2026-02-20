SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MAINE

SUPERIOR COURT

LINCOLN COUNTY

DOCKET NO. WISSC-CV-25-22

VK AUGUSTA LLC D/B/A AUGUSTA CENTER FOR HEALTH & REHABILITATION

Plaintiff

vs.

CLIFFORD WILSON

Defendant

To the above-named defendant:

By Order of the Lincoln County Superior Court, service is being made upon Defendant by publication pursuant to Maine Rule of Civil Procedure 4(g).

A Complaint has been presented to this Court by the Plaintiff VK Augusta LLC d/b/a Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation seeking payment in the amount of $26,775.00 for room, board, and skilled nursing care and services.

You are required to serve and file your written Answer to the Complaint on or before March 11, 2026.

You must serve your Answer upon:

VK Augusta LLC d/b/a Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation. by and through its attorney, Emma Santos, Esq.

LTC Matters

56 Broad St., Ste. 14091

Boston, MA 02109

You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of the Lincoln County Superior Court:

32 High Street

Wiscasset, ME 04578

If you fail to do so, judgment may be entered against you.

Witness, Daniel Billings, Justice of said Court.

