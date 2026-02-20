SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MAINE
SUPERIOR COURT
LINCOLN COUNTY
DOCKET NO. WISSC-CV-25-22
VK AUGUSTA LLC D/B/A AUGUSTA CENTER FOR HEALTH & REHABILITATION
Plaintiff
vs.
CLIFFORD WILSON
Defendant
To the above-named defendant:
By Order of the Lincoln County Superior Court, service is being made upon Defendant by publication pursuant to Maine Rule of Civil Procedure 4(g).
A Complaint has been presented to this Court by the Plaintiff VK Augusta LLC d/b/a Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation seeking payment in the amount of $26,775.00 for room, board, and skilled nursing care and services.
You are required to serve and file your written Answer to the Complaint on or before March 11, 2026.
You must serve your Answer upon:
VK Augusta LLC d/b/a Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation. by and through its attorney, Emma Santos, Esq.
LTC Matters
56 Broad St., Ste. 14091
Boston, MA 02109
You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of the Lincoln County Superior Court:
32 High Street
Wiscasset, ME 04578
If you fail to do so, judgment may be entered against you.
Witness, Daniel Billings, Justice of said Court.