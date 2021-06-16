THE BREMEN TOWN MEETING

WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, JUNE 26, 2021 AT THE BREMEN FIRE STATION
MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS WILL BE FROM
8:00 A.M. – 12:00 NOON.
THE TOWN MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 2:00 P.M.
Absentee ballots are available at the Town Center.
Masks are required
