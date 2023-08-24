Advanced Search
THE JEFFERSON CANE

The Jefferson Town Office now has applications available for nominating the oldest resident to be presented with the Jefferson Cane. The nominee must be at least 90 years of age and be a resident of the Town of Jefferson. All nominations must be received in the Town Office by November 30, 2023.
Town of Jefferson • P.O. Box 77 • Jefferson ME 04348
Tel. 207-549-7401 • administrator@jeffersonmaine.org

