The Law Offices of Cohen & Cohen, P.C. are closing. Clients of Attorneys Philip S. Cohen and Samuel G. Cohen with pending or closed legal matters, are urged to contact the office at 207-832-5363 to request their file(s) prior to December 15, 2020. Due to the pandemic, clients must call the office to request their file(s), during normal business hours, then the client will be notified when the file(s) is ready for pickup.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

