The Nobleboro/Jefferson Transfer Station

Now accepting bids for the 2021-2022 Snowplowing at the Transfer Station

*BID sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office Or at the Jefferson Town Office during regular business hours.

*BIDS CLOSE & NEED TO BE AT THE JEFFERSON TOWN OFFICE

BY 2:30 PM ON FRIDAY, October 1, 2021

*BIDS MUST BE IN A SEALED ENVELOPE MARKED

“TRANSFER STATION SNOWPLOW BID 2021-2022”.

Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements.

*BIDS will be opened at t he Jefferson Selectmen’s Meeting on MONDAY, October 4 at 5:00PM

