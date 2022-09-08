Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

The Nobleboro/Jefferson Transfer Station

at

Now accepting bids for the 2022-2023 Snowplowing at the Transfer Station

• BID sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office or at the Jefferson Town Office during regular business hours.
• Bids Close & Need To Be At The “Jefferson Town Office” By 2:30 Pm On Friday, September 23, 2022
*Bids Must Be In A Sealed Envelope Marked
“Transfer Station Snowplow Bid 2022-2023”.
Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements.
• BIDS will be opened at The Jefferson Selectmen’s Meeting on MONDAY, September 26, 2022 @ 5:00PM

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^