The Nobleboro/Jefferson Transfer Station

Now accepting bids for the 2022-2023 Snowplowing at the Transfer Station

• BID sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office or at the Jefferson Town Office during regular business hours.

• Bids Close & Need To Be At The “Jefferson Town Office” By 2:30 Pm On Friday, September 23, 2022

*Bids Must Be In A Sealed Envelope Marked

“Transfer Station Snowplow Bid 2022-2023”.

Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements.

• BIDS will be opened at The Jefferson Selectmen’s Meeting on MONDAY, September 26, 2022 @ 5:00PM

