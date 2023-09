Now accepting bids for the 2023-2024 Snowplowing at the Transfer Station

• Bid sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office or at the Jefferson Town Office during regular business hours

• Bids close & need to be at the Nobleboro Town Office” by 4:30pm on Thursday, October 5, 2023

• Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked “Transfer Station Snowplow Bid 2023-2024”.

Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements. • Bids will be opened at The Nobleboro Selectmen’s Meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 6:00pm

