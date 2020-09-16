*BID sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office or the Jefferson Town Office During regular business hours.
*BIDS CLOSE & NEED TO BE AT THE “JEFFERSON TOWN OFFICE”
58 Washington Rd, Jefferson Maine
BY 4:00 PM ON FRIDAY, October 2, 2020
*BIDS MUST BE IN A SEALED ENVELOPE MARKED
“TRANSFER STATION SNOWPLOW BID 2020-2021”.
Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements.
*BIDS will be opened at
The Jefferson Selectmen’s Meeting on MONDAY, October 5, 2020 @ 6:00PM
The Nobleboro/Jefferson Transfer Station Now accepting bids for the 2020-2021 Snowplowing at the Transfer Station
