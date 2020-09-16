Now accepting bids for the 2020-2021 Snowplowing at the Transfer Station

*BID sheets are available at the Nobleboro Town Office or the Jefferson Town Office During regular business hours.

*BIDS CLOSE & NEED TO BE AT THE “JEFFERSON TOWN OFFICE”

58 Washington Rd, Jefferson Maine

BY 4:00 PM ON FRIDAY, October 2, 2020

*BIDS MUST BE IN A SEALED ENVELOPE MARKED

“TRANSFER STATION SNOWPLOW BID 2020-2021”.

Awarded bidders must be able to meet all town requirements.

*BIDS will be opened at

The Jefferson Selectmen’s Meeting on MONDAY, October 5, 2020 @ 6:00PM

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

