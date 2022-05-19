Advanced Search
The Somerville Municipal Broadband Board

at

The Somerville Municipal Broadband Boardwill be meeting via zoom on 5/31/2022 at 6:00 PM. Main agenda topic will be developing the communication/outreach plan.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81185193333
Meeting ID: 811 8519 3333
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,81185193333# US (New York)
+13126266799,,81185193333# US (Chicago)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 811 8519 3333
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/key9tXvWrx

