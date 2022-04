The Somerville Municipal Broadband Board will meet by ZOOM ONLY on May 2nd, Monday evening, 6 p.m., to introduce themselves, review the status of the planned project, discuss next steps in the process, and choose future meeting dates.

The public is welcome. The virtual meeting can be accessed at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82884031299

by computer or call +1(646) 558-8656

and enter Meeting ID: 828 8403 1299

