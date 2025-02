The South Bristol Planning Board will meet on Tuesday March 4, 2025. This will be an in-person meeting. However remote participation (Zoom) will be allowed. In order to participate, please send your email address to sbristolpb@gmail.com.

An invitation will be sent to your email on Tuesday afternoon with a link to join the meeting. The agenda will be posted on the Planning Board website on Friday before the meeting.

https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home

