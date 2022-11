The Town of Somerville is currently accepting bids for 2 tax acquired properties:

Map 9, Lot 2 12.68 acres Min Bid $40,000

Map 11, Lot 23 0.63 acres

Please contact the Somerville Town Office for more information or to obtain a bid packet, Mondays & Wednesdays 9am-6pm, 207-549-3828 or online at www.somervillemaine.org

Sealed Bids are due by 5:30pm December 7, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print