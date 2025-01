The Town of South Bristol is taking sealed bids on a 2001 Ford E450 ambulance. Condition overall is fair to poor. Vehicle has 112,000 miles with a 7.31 diesel engine. Vehicle can be viewed at 470 Clarks Cove Road in Walpole.

Further information is available from Town Office.

Sealed bids are due by February 11th.

