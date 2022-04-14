Advanced Search
The Whitefield Cemetery Corporation is Seeking Mowing Bids for 2022

The Whitefield Cemetery Corporation is soliciting bids for mowing the Whitefield Cemetery located on Rt 218 in Kings Mills. Mowing would include trimming around headstones, retaining walls, fences and trees.
The bid would cover 9 (nine) separate mows which would include readying the cemetery for:

Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.
Please send bids to: The Whitefield Cemetery Corporation,
280 Head Tide Road, Whitefield, Maine 04353.
All Bids need to be received no later than 4/22/22.

