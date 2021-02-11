The Alna Appeals Board will hold a public hearing on February 11, 2021 at 5:00pm (and if more time is needed, the hearing will

continue on 2/16/21 at 5:00 pm). The purpose of the hearing is to address three (3) letters of appeal concerning action taken by the Alna Planning Board and Alna CEO on application/s submitted by Jeffry Spinney. Interested parties can access the hearing using ZOOM Webinar. Webinar ID: 857 8150 3211

Passcode: 193399.

