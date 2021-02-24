The Alna Planning Board will hold a public hearing on March 10th, 2021 at 6:30pm and the Alna Selectboard will hold a public

hearing on March 17th at 6pm. The purpose of the Planning Board hearing is to address the Shoreland Zone Ordinance article on the referendum ballot to be voted on March 27th. The Selectboard hearing is to address all articles on the same ballot.

Interested parties can access the hearing using ZOOM Webinar ID:

84488080168, Passcode: 865826 for the Planning Board hearing and ZOOM Webinar ID: 88399853843, Passcode: 244360 for the Selectboard hearing.

