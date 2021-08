The Town of Alna is requesting proposals from qualified engineering fi rms for design and support services associated with the repair and rehabilitation of Egypt Road Bridge #610 over Ben Brook.

Sealed proposals are due by 2PM September 8, 2021. Detailed RFP specifi cations, bid instructions, and supporting information can be found via the homepage of the Alna town website, or at alna.maine.gov/egyptroadrfp.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print