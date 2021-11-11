Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Offi cers of the Town of Alna will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Alna Fire Station in Alna to hear public comment on the Secret Ballot Referendum Warrant Articles to be voted on December 14, 2021.
