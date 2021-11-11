Advanced Search
TOWN OF ALNA Municipal Offi cers’ Notice of Public Hearing on Secret Ballot Referendum Issue

Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Offi cers of the Town of Alna will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Alna Fire Station in Alna to hear public comment on the Secret Ballot Referendum Warrant Articles to be voted on December 14, 2021.

