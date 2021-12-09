Advanced Search
TOWN OF ALNA Notice of Availability of Nomination papers

Notice is hereby given that nomination papers will be available from the Town Clerk or the Deputy Town Clerk, starting Friday December 17, 2021 for the positions of First Selectman for either a two year or three year term depending on the results of the December 14, 2021 Referendum Election, and for Road Commissioner for a one year term. Papers will be available at the Alna Town Office on Friday December 17, 2021 during regular offi ce hours. Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk at the Town office no later than the normal close of business (6pm) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
The Town Election will be held on Friday March 25, 2022.

