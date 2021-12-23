Notice is hereby given that nomination papers will be available from the Town Clerk or the Deputy Town Clerk, starting Wednesday December 15, 2021 for the positions of First Selectman for either a two year or three year term depending on the results of the December 14, 2021 Referendum Election, and for Road Commissioner for a one year term. Papers will be available during regular offi ce hours at the Alna Town Offi ce. Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk at the town offi ce during regular offi ce hours, and no later than Monday, January 24, 2022, when the town office will be open between 10AM and noon.

The Town Election will be held on Friday March 25, 2022.

