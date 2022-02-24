The Alna Select Board is accepting bids on a tax-acquired, vacant 11± acre house lot located on Bailey Road, across from Pinkham Pond. Map R06, Lot 59.

Bids must be in writing, in a sealed envelope marked “Tax-Acquired Property Bid” and received in the municipal clerk’s office no later than noon on Friday, March 18, 2022. Late bids will not be opened

or considered.

Additional information from bidders and a deposit will be required.

A link to detailed bid instructions can be found on the town website, www.alna.maine.gov under the “News” heading. Questions should be directed via email to the Town Clerk at alnaclerk@gmail.com or by phone at 207-586-5313. The Town of Alna makes no warranties concerning the property and reserves the right to reject all offers.

