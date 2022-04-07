You are invited to submit a bid for mowing services and related lawn care service for the Town of Alna.

Sealed Bids must be received in the Office of the Town Clerk by Wednesday, April 20 by 5:00 p.m. Bids sent via facsimile will not be accepted.

Lawn care service needs to be provided to six (6) Town Properties:

Town Office, The Center School, The Meeting House, The Fire Department, and The Village School at Puddle Dock. Mowing and trimming to be done for the months of May, June, July, August, September, and October.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

TOWN OF ALNA

Request for Bid

Lawn Mowing Services

Name of the Bid Alna Town Lawn Mowing Services

Attention Select Board

Phone Number (207) 586-5313

Bids to be Opened April 20th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

A bid decision is expected at the select board’s next regular meeting on May 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The Municipal Offi cers (Select Board) reserve the right to waive all formalities and to reject any and all

bids (and to accept any bid).

Contract will be for one year with an option to renew for 1 year. A valid Certificate of Insurance needs to be submitted along with bid.

