Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF ALNA Request for Bid, Lawn Mowing Services

at

You are invited to submit a bid for mowing services and related lawn care service for the Town of Alna.
Sealed Bids must be received in the Office of the Town Clerk by Wednesday, April 20 by 5:00 p.m. Bids sent via facsimile will not be accepted.

Lawn care service needs to be provided to six (6) Town Properties:
Town Office, The Center School, The Meeting House, The Fire Department, and The Village School at Puddle Dock. Mowing and trimming to be done for the months of May, June, July, August, September, and October.
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:
TOWN OF ALNA
Request for Bid
Lawn Mowing Services
Name of the Bid Alna Town Lawn Mowing Services
Attention Select Board
Phone Number (207) 586-5313
Bids to be Opened April 20th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Bids will be publicly opened and read April 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
A bid decision is expected at the select board’s next regular meeting on May 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The Municipal Offi cers (Select Board) reserve the right to waive all formalities and to reject any and all
bids (and to accept any bid).
Contract will be for one year with an option to renew for 1 year. A valid Certificate of Insurance needs to be submitted along with bid.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^