The town of Alna has a vacancy on the Planning Board for a position with a five-year term. The principal responsibility of the planning board involves reviewing permit applications for proposed projects to ensure compliance with town ordinances.

The Planning Board typically meets the fi rst Tuesday of each month, with site visits being scheduled on an as-needed basis.

Anyone interested in serving on the Planning Board should reply to this notice to express interest by emailing alnaclerk@gmail.com or sending a letter of interest to the Town of Alna, 1574 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535.

