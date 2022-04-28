Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF ALNA Planning Board Vacancy

at

The town of Alna has a vacancy on the Planning Board for a position with a five-year term. The principal responsibility of the planning board involves reviewing permit applications for proposed projects to ensure compliance with town ordinances.

The Planning Board typically meets the fi rst Tuesday of each month, with site visits being scheduled on an as-needed basis.

Anyone interested in serving on the Planning Board should reply to this notice to express interest by emailing alnaclerk@gmail.com or sending a letter of interest to the Town of Alna, 1574 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^