Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Town of Alna is seeking proposals from contractors qualified to provide all or any part of the desired scope of Winter plowing services for the 2022-2023 plowing season. The desired bid specifications can be found on the town’s website at alna.maine.gov/government/requests for proposals (RFPs) and bids, or from the Alna town clerk (alnaclerk@gmail.com or 586-5313).

Sealed bids should be submitted at the Alna Town Office by noon, Monday, November 21st, and will be opened at a special Select Board meeting at 5PM the same day. (Sealed bids may be deposited after normal business hours in the locked drop box located outside the town office.) Submit questions via email to alnaclerk@gmail.com.

Answers to questions will be posted on the town website. Bidders are encouraged to check for updates prior to the proposal deadline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

