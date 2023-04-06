The Town of Alna seeks bids for multi-year contract for Winter snow

removal and application of sand/salt to approximately 29 miles of

Town roads. Detailed specifi cations are available on the Town

website, alna.maine.gov, under Government Services/Requests for

Proposals (RFPs) and Bids, or from the Alna town offi ce during normal

business hours (alnaclerk@gmail.com or 586-5313).

Sealed bids marked “Snow Removal Bid” are due at the Town offi ce

by noon, Thursday, April 20, 2023, and will be opened during the

Select Board meeting to be held at 6PM the same day. (Sealed bids

may be deposited after normal business hours in the locked drop

box located outside the Town offi ce.) Submit questions via email

to alnaclerk@gmail.com. Answers to questions will be posted on the

town website. Bidders are encouraged to check for updates prior to

the proposal deadline. The Town of Alna reserves the right to accept

or reject any bid or to reject all bids.

