The Town of Alna seeks bids for multi-year contract for Winter snow
removal and application of sand/salt to approximately 29 miles of
Town roads. Detailed specifi cations are available on the Town
website, alna.maine.gov, under Government Services/Requests for
Proposals (RFPs) and Bids, or from the Alna town offi ce during normal
business hours (alnaclerk@gmail.com or 586-5313).
Sealed bids marked “Snow Removal Bid” are due at the Town offi ce
by noon, Thursday, April 20, 2023, and will be opened during the
Select Board meeting to be held at 6PM the same day. (Sealed bids
may be deposited after normal business hours in the locked drop
box located outside the Town offi ce.) Submit questions via email
to alnaclerk@gmail.com. Answers to questions will be posted on the
town website. Bidders are encouraged to check for updates prior to
the proposal deadline. The Town of Alna reserves the right to accept
or reject any bid or to reject all bids.
Town of Alna Snow Removal Request for Proposals
The Town of Alna seeks bids for multi-year contract for Winter snow