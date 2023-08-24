Advanced Search
TOWN OF ALNA Notice of Public Hearing Cancellation and the Scheduling of an Organizational Meeting of the Alna Appeals Board

at

The Alna Appeals Board hearing that was scheduled for August 29, 2023 at 6:00pm at the Alna Town Offi ce has been cancelled. The appellants, Alan and Tiffany Beaucage of 970 Alna Rd., Alna have withdrawn their appeal application.
Instead of the hearing, the Alna Appeals Board will hold an organizational meeting August 29, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Alna
Town Office.
Interested parties can access the hearing using ZOOM Webinar:
Zoom Webinar ID: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89836892469
Meeting Link: 898 3689 2469

