Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF ALNA

at

The Alna Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on proposed amendments to Alna’s Floodplain Ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 5:30 pm at the Alna Town Offi ce. Copies of the proposed amended ordinance are available on the Town’s web site (http://alna.maine.gov/) and from the Alna town clerk.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^