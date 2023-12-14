TOWN OF ALNA

The Alna Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on proposed amendments to Alna’s Floodplain Ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 5:30 pm at the Alna Town Offi ce. Copies of the proposed amended ordinance are available on the Town’s web site (http://alna.maine.gov/) and from the Alna town clerk.
