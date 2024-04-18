The Town of Alna is seeking bids for mowing services on townowned properties. Detailed specifi cations are available on the

Town website, alna.maine.gov, under Government Services/Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and Bids, or from the Alna town office during normal business hours (alnaclerk@gmail.com or 586-5313).

Sealed bids marked “Mowing Services” are due at the Town office by noon, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, and will be opened

during the Select Board meeting to be held at 6PM the 25th of April. (Sealed bids may be deposited after normal business hours

in the locked drop box located outside the Town offi ce.) Submit questions via email to alnaclerk@gmail.com. Answers to questions will be posted on the town website at the same location that the RFP is posted. Bidders are encouraged to check for updates prior to the proposal deadline. The Town of Alna reserves the right to accept or reject any bid or to reject all bids.

