TOWN OF ALNA

The Alna Select Board will hold a Public Hearing on a proposed Blasting Ordinance on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm at the Alna Fire Station. Copies of the proposed amended ordinance are available on the Town’s website:

(http://alna.maine.gov) and from the Alna town clerk.

