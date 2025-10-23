The Town of Alna seeks bids for multi-year contract for winter snow removal and application of sand/salt to approximately 29

miles of town roads. Detailed specifications are available on the Town website, alna.maine.gov, under Government Services/

Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and Bids, or from the Alna town office during normal business hours (alnaclerk@gmail.com or

586-5313).

Sealed bids marked “Snow Removal Bid” are due at the Alna Town Office by 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 4, 2025 and will be opened during the Select Board meeting to be held at 6PM the same day. (Sealed bids may be deposited after normal business hours in the locked drop box located outside the Town office.) Submit questions via email to alnaclerk@gmail.com. The Town of Alna reserves the right to accept or reject any bid or to reject all bids.

