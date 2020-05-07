Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF ALNA Snow Plowing and Sanding Bids

at

The Town of Alna is soliciting bids for a qualified contractor for snow plowing and sanding of town roads and town facilities for the
period of October 2020 to June 2023, with an option to extend for two additional years.
Bid specifications and requirements can be requested from the town office (586-5313, alnaclerk@gmail.com). Bids will be
accepted and recorded by receipt until 6 p.m. on June 3rd, 2020 at the Alna Town Office, 1574 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535. Bid
should be in a sealed envelope labeled as follows: “Alna Plowing Contract Bid”. All bids will be opened publicly and reviewed at the
regular Selectmen’s meeting on June 3rd, 2020. The Town of Alna reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company