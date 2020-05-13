The Town of Alna is soliciting bids for a qualified contractor for snow plowing and sanding of town roads and town facilities for the period of October 2020 to June 2023, with an option to extend for two additional years.

Bid specifi cations and requirements can be requested from the town office (586-5313, alnaclerk@gmail.com). Bids will be

accepted and recorded by receipt until 6 p.m. on June 3rd, 2020 at the Alna Town Office, 1574 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535. Bid

should be in a sealed envelope labeled as follows: “Alna Plowing Contract Bid”. All bids will be opened publicly and reviewed at the regular Selectmen’s meeting on June 3rd, 2020. The Town of Alna reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

