Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Alna Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing

at

The Alna Appeals Board will hold a public hearing on August 14, 2023 at 6:00pm at the Alna Town Offi ce. The purpose of the hearing is to address the fi ling of an appeal by Jeffry Spinney. Mr. Spinney is appealing “the multiple decisions made by Selectmen Stone and Graham regarding the protocol used and the determination as to which evidence and other such information was considered at the June 8, 2023 Selectman’s meeting. (aka ethics hearing)” Quote is from the appeal letter dated July 7, 2023.

Interested parties can access the hearing using ZOOM Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81443589959?pwd=UC95NmtnSW1samxEdFNsMDBleUl4UT09

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^