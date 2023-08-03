The Alna Appeals Board will hold a public hearing on August 14, 2023 at 6:00pm at the Alna Town Offi ce. The purpose of the hearing is to address the fi ling of an appeal by Jeffry Spinney. Mr. Spinney is appealing “the multiple decisions made by Selectmen Stone and Graham regarding the protocol used and the determination as to which evidence and other such information was considered at the June 8, 2023 Selectman’s meeting. (aka ethics hearing)” Quote is from the appeal letter dated July 7, 2023.

Interested parties can access the hearing using ZOOM Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81443589959?pwd=UC95NmtnSW1samxEdFNsMDBleUl4UT09

