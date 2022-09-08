Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

at

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Patrick McDonnell andDeborah Carroll
Map 006, Lot 001, 243 Fogler Road
Installation of steps

Other Planning Board Business

1) Review of Building Permit Application Form
2) Other administrative issues
Applications for building permits to be considered at the October Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by 12:00 p.m. on September 28, 2022.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^