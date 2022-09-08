The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Patrick McDonnell andDeborah Carroll

Map 006, Lot 001, 243 Fogler Road

Installation of steps

Other Planning Board Business

1) Review of Building Permit Application Form

2) Other administrative issues

Applications for building permits to be considered at the October Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by 12:00 p.m. on September 28, 2022.

