Town of Bremen Special Notice

The Bremen Town Office will be closed Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th for mandatory staff training in Augusta.
We ask all residents to plan accordingly.
The first 2022-2023 tax payment is due to be paid by October 18, 2022.
The drop box beside the entrance door is available for residents wishing to drop off their tax payments.

