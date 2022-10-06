The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the

Town Office and accessible via Zoom.

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org

Informal Discussion

David Chippendale

Map 009, Lot 001, Turner Road Proposed development of a new minor subdivision

Other Planning Board Business

1) Review of Building Permit Application Form and Checklist

2) Other administrative issues The Planning Board will conduct site visits starting at 4:00 pm on

October 9, 2022.

Site visits are open to the public.

The deadline for applications for the November Planning Board meeting is Wednesday, October 26, 2022,

at 12 noon.

