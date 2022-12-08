The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom.

• There are no applications for review.

• Review and Final PB Approval of Draft Building

• Permit Application Form

• Other Administrative Items

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at

www.bremenmaine.org

