The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom.
• There are no applications for review.
• Review and Final PB Approval of Draft Building
• Permit Application Form
• Other Administrative Items
Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at
www.bremenmaine.org
TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE
The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom.